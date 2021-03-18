Liam Neeson’s ‘The Marksman’ Goes Digital in April

Universal Pictures will release “The Marksman,” starring Oscar nominee Liam Neeson, on digital platforms on April 27th. The movie will release on Blu-ray, DVD, and on-demand platforms on May 11th. Academy Award nominee Robert Lorenz directed the action-thriller, which features Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz, and Jacob Perez.

The official description reads, “Ex-Marine and hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson (Neeson) simply wants to be left alone as he tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when he witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Perez) and his mother (Ruiz) fleeing from a band of assassins sent by a ruthless drug cartel. After being caught in a shoot-out, Miguel’s mother begs Jim to take her son to the safety of their family in Chicago. Defying law-enforcement, Jim and Miguel hit the road and slowly begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while the cartel’s relentless assassins blaze a bloody trail, hot on their heels.”

The film, from Open Road Films and Briarcliff Entertainment, hit theaters during the health crisis, making $13.6M domestically and $17.7M worldwide. Neeson’s crime-thriller “Honest Thief” also opened in select theaters during the pandemic, and grossed $14M domestically and $31M worldwide.

Theaters in New York and Los Angeles are starting to open again, at limited capacity, but the box office schedule is still mostly empty. The big releases on the horizon include Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Godzilla vs. Kong” at the end of the month, which is also releasing on HBO Max as part of the studio’s hybrid release schedule for 2021. The studio will do the same for “Mortal Kombat,” releasing on April 16th. In the meantime, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+ and the digital market are your best bet for new content.

