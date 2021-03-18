Monopoly is Updating the Community Chest Cards and Wants Your Help

After 85 years, Hasbro is polishing up different aspects of “Monopoly,” focusing on the outdated Community Chest Cards that you pick up during the game. The company announced that it wants to update all 16 of its Community Chest Cards, and is looking to fans to help make the changes.

“We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We’re really excited to see what new cards get voted in!”

The current system includes beauty contests, holiday funds, and life insurance, not exactly the center of pop-culture anymore. Hasbro is counting on their fans to help reflect what community means in their real lives, into the Monopoly game, by voting for new cards like “Shop Local,” “Rescue A Puppy,” or “Help Your Neighbors.” Monopoly is asking consumers worldwide to determine the new cards by voting at MonopolyCommunityChest.com.

To celebrate the changes, Hasbro will host the first ever Monopoly Charity Classic with a $350K Community Chest fund up for grabs. Fans can tune in to this celebrity-filled game of Monopoly, being played in the spirit of helping communities, this Spring on YouTube. During the event, four celebrities will play to win a portion of the Community Chest to be donated to the charity of their choice, empowering them to make a positive impact within their own community. During the game, players and viewers will be among the first to see some of the new Community Chest Cards voted into the game by fans.

movies: ‘Venom 2’ Delayed to September 2021

“The world has changed a lot since Monopoly became a household name more than 85 years ago, and clearly today, community is more important than ever,” said Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer at Hasbro. “We felt like 2021 was the perfect time to give fans the opportunity to show the world what community means to them through voting on new Community Chest Cards. We’re really excited to see what new cards get voted in!”

The updated Monopoly game with new, fan-voted Community Chest Cards will be available this Fall.

photo credit: unsplash

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter