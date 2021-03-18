Final Season of ‘Younger’ to Begin in April

Paramount+ set the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Darren Star’s hit series “Younger.” The final season will start on Thursday, April 15th.

According to the platform, the first four episodes will be available to stream on the premiere date, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays. Additionally, the full season will air on TV Land later this year, so you can still catch up if you don’t have Paramount+.

The series was a hit on TV Land when it premiered in March 2015, and the fanbase has grown alongside the cast for the last six years. Over the last six seasons, the show has picked up multiple award nominations, including Critics Choice Award nominations for Miriam Shor and Sutton Foster, and Hilary Duff picked up nominations for multiple People’s Choice Awards and Teen Choice Awards for her work on the series.

Darren Star created, executive produced and wrote the series. Earlier this year, ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group announced an expansive overall production and development deal with Star. The first project in that deal was the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins, which was recently nominated for two Golden Globes and is about to go into production on its second season.

All six seasons of “Younger” are currently available to binge on Paramount+.

The show’s description reads, “‘Younger’ follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled.”

photo credit: paramount+

