Addison Rae’s ‘He’s All That’ Rom-Com Heads to Netflix

The “She’s All That” reboot is skipping theaters and launching on Netflix in 2021. The video streaming service released a first look photo from the upcoming rom-com to share the news with fans, and confirmed that it would release the film globally later this year.

Social media star Addison Rae is making her film debut in the movie, starring alongside Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, and Myra Molloy.

The rom-com remake is going by the name “He’s All That.” Mark Waters will direct, working from a script by R. Lee Fleming Jr., who also wrote the original movie starring Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook, and Matthew Lillard.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard are expected to appear in the new film. Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay will produce the project, with Bill Block producing for Miramax. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see a trailer for the movie, but should be excited to learn that they can skip the theaters and stream the rom-com from their couch.

The description reads, “The film will reimagine the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story will follow an influencer (Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Buchanan) into prom king.”

“He’s All That” joins Netflix’s growing slate of live-action family films featuring kids and teens, which includes the upcoming film “A Week Away,” directed by Roman White. Netflix’s recent releases include “Finding ‘Ohana,” directed by Jude Weng and starring Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono; “Feel the Beat,” directed by Elissa Down and starring Sofia Carson; “WWE’s The Main Event, directed” by Jay Karas starring Seth Carr; and the 2019 comedy “Tall Girl” directed by Nzingha Stewart and starring Ava Michelle.

photo credit: netflix

