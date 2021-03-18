‘Venom 2’ Delayed to September 2021

Venom 2 is on the move again.

Sony Pictures pushed the release date of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” from June 25th to September 17th. The new release date is roughly a year after the film’s original release date, which was October 2, 2020.

Sony Pictures did not give a reason for the delay, but it could be to avoid a collision course with “F9,” the long-delayed next installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Universal Pictures moved the high-octane actioner to June earlier this year, and Sony Pictures might be looking for a release weekend with a lighter schedule. Fans will probably start seeing new teasers and trailers for the sequel over the summer.

tv: ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Live-Action Movie Starts Production and Confirms Cast

If “Venom 2” sticks with its new release date, the sequel will hit theaters alongside “Death on the Nile” and “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” making a well-rounded schedule for moviegoers.

The box office schedule will most likely continue to shift as we head into the summer, as theaters open across the country and studios get a better sense of that turnout.

Andy Serkis is directing the new “Venom” installment, with Tom Hardy reprising his role. The movie also features Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. The original “Venom” had an $80M domestic opening back in October 2018, and the movie went on to make over $856M worldwide.

tv: Blumhouse Partners with EPIX for Eight new Thrillers

You can check the current release dates for the movies that were delayed because of the ongoing health crisis. The next big release is “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which is getting a hybrid release with HBO Max at the end of the month, and “Mortal Kombat” on April 16th.

photo credit: sony pictures

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter