Alan Tudyk’s ‘Resident Alien’ Renewed for Season 2

SYFY’s hit new series “Resident Alien” will return for a second season. Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, confirmed the renewal on Wednesday afternoon. The show features Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, and Levi Fiehler, and is wrapping up its first season later this month.

“With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony—a script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great,” Katz said in a statement. “The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans.”

movies: Lily-Rose Depp’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Voyagers’ Shares a Preview

The renewal shouldn’t come as a surprise, as “Resident Alien” is currently the most-watched new cable drama in the last year in total viewers, and #2 in the 18-49 demo. The series also stands as SYFY’s highest-rated new drama in more than six years in total viewers, and earns the second-biggest time-shifting gain for any cable drama in the last year in total viewers.

The show’s premiere back in January brought in 9.3M viewers across all platforms and NBCU networks. In live + 3 comparisons, the following week’s episode saw an increase of 581K viewers, the biggest jump for a cable drama launch since 2014

The season finale is slated to air on March 31st at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

If you’re new to the show, the official description reads, “Based on the Dark Horse comic by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, ‘Resident Alien’ follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk (Rogue One, Firefly) that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life…but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: “Are human beings worth saving?” and ‘Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?'”

photo credit: syfy

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter