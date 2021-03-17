Mindy Kaling Joins the ‘Monsters at Work’ Crew

Disney+ announced that Mindy Kaling has joined the cast of the upcoming animated series “Monsters At Work.” According to the platform, Kaling will voice the role of Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (aka “MIFT”).

Bonnie Hunt is set to reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who was formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters. “Monsters At Work” will begin streaming Friday, July 2nd, exclusively on Disney+.

Kaling and Hunt join Ben Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon in the series, which introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites, including Mike Wazowski and James P. “Sulley” Sullivan, who will again be voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman. Starring alongside Feldman and Kaling as part of the MIFT crew is Henry Winkler as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach as Cutter, the officious rule follower.

The show’s description reads, “‘Monsters At Work’ takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley’s discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.”

In addition to Crystal, Goodman and Hunt, returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor’s dad, Bernard, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original “Monsters, Inc.” character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler as Tylor’s mom, Millie Tuskmon.

Disney Television Animation produces the new series, and the project was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway. Academy Award-nominated Sean Lurie serves as producer, and Kat Good and Steve Anderson serve as supervising directors. The late Rob Gibbs also served as director on some of the earlier episodes.

