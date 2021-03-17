‘Let the Right One In’ Adaptation Ordered to Pilot at Showtime

Showtime announced a pilot order for the genre series “Let the Right One In,” starring Oscar nominee Demián Bichir as Mark, a husband and father who had the perfect life until it was turned upside down by a mysterious creature who bit his daughter (Eleanor).

Award-winning playwright, writer, and producer Andrew Hinderaker will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the project, along with Seith Mann, who will also direct the pilot. The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serving as executive producers. Bichir will serve as producer.

The show is inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film and centers on a father and his 12-year-old daughter, who was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive.

“Let the Right One In quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there – would you risk becoming a monster yourself?” said Israel. “Demián Bichir is one of the world’s most dynamic and engrossing actors, and his charisma and vulnerability will surely bring Andrew Hinderaker’s exquisite script to life, guided by Seith Mann’s deft direction. We couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this show.”

“The series is both a love letter to the original film and a story entirely our own,” said Hinderaker. “And casting a true artist like Demián epitomizes our bold aspiration to be one of the most terrifying shows on TV and one of the most moving.”

Bichir received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film “A Better Life,” becoming the first Mexican-born actor to be nominated in that category since Anthony Quinn. He also received an Independent Spirit Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for that performance. His most recent films include starring in George Clooney’s “The Midnight Sky,” Robin Wright’s “Land,” and the upcoming “Godzilla VS Kong.”

