‘Killing Eve’ to End with Season 4, Possible Spinoffs in the Works

AMC Networks confirmed that production on the fourth and final season of “Killing Eve” is scheduled to begin this summer. Filming will take place across the U.K. and Europe, with the eight-episode season slated to premiere next year. It’s sad to the series go, but the company is working with Sid Gentle Films Ltd. to develop several potential spinoff ideas that will expand the show’s universe. “Killing Eve” stars Golden Globe, SAG, and Critics’ Choice Award winner Sandra Oh, Emmy and BAFTA winner Jodie Comer, Emmy nominee and BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw, and BAFTA nominee Kim Bodnia.

“Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks. “We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

“We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve,” said Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there’s so much more to come. Buckle up!”

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Sandra Oh. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

“Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for,” said Jodie Comer. “Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

Laura Neal continues the Killing Eve tradition of a new lead writer every season, following Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Neal is also an executive producer on season four.

Executive producers for the upcoming season are Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal, and Sandra Oh.

photo credit: bbc

