Ed Helms’ Comedy ‘Rutherford Falls’ Sets April Premiere on Peacock

The Peacock Original series “Rutherford Falls” will premiere on April 22nd, and the platform released a first look trailer for the new series. The comedy stars Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms, along with Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan.

The description reads, “Rutherford Falls is a comedy about two lifelong best friends, Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms) and Reagan Wells (Jana Schmieding), who find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wakeup call.”

There are five Native writers staffed on the comedy,which the platform claims is one of the largest Indigenous writer’s rooms on television. These writers include co-creator and executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas (Navajo), Bobby Wilson (Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota), Tai Leclaire (Kanien’kehá:ka [Mohawk Nation]/Mi’kmaq), Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), and Tazbah Chavez (Nüümü [Bishop Paiute Tribe], Diné [Navajo], San Carlos Apache). The show also stars Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux) and Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation).

“Rutherford Falls” is from co-creators and executive producers Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas. Mike Falbo, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett also serve as executive producers. “Rutherford Falls” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Pacific Electric Picture Company.

Peacock released a preview trailer for the new comedy on social media to get fans of the genre excited for the premiere. If you missed the video, you can watch it below for a quick look at the cast and setting before the April launch date.

The platform also announced a new mystery series from Rian Johnson this week called “Poker Face,” which will star Natasha Lyonne, but we don’t have a premiere date for that project at this time.

photo credit: peacock

