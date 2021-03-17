Natasha Lyonne to Star in Rian Johnson’s Mystery Series ‘Poker Face’

Peacock announced a straight-to-series order for “Poker Face,” Rian Johnson’s first television series. From T-Street and MRC Television, Natasha Lyonne will star in the hour-long mystery series, which already has 10 episodes planned for its first season.

“Rian Johnson’s distinct sensibility and talent for telling edge-of-your-seat mysteries is a massive gift for Peacock, and we can’t wait for audiences to delve into each case,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Paired with the acting genius of Natasha Lyonne, this series will be entertaining and addictive.”

“I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place,” Johnson said in a statement. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.”

MRC Television President Elise Henderson added, “Rian is a gifted writer and director who draws you in with his unique approach to mystery and we’re so proud to partner with him, and Ram, and to have Natasha Lyonne as our lead, and land this phenomenal show at Peacock with a talented team.”

Johnson will serve as creator, writer, and director of the original series. He will also executive produce alongside partner Ram Bergman and T-Street television president Nena Rodrigue.

Johnson was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for “Knives Out,” which earned more than $300M worldwide and was nominated for many other awards including from the WGA, PGA, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe for film as well as for star Daniel Craig. Johnson’s other recent credits include “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Looper.”

Lyonne will also serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures along with Co-Executive Producers Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Lyonne stars in Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” for which she earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations. She serves as co-creator, co-writer, executive producer, and director on the Netflix series, which is in production on its second season. Lyonne also recently executive produced and directed “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine,” and appeared in Lee Daniels’ “United Stated vs Billie Holiday.”

photo credit: netflix

