Blumhouse Partners with EPIX for Eight new Thrillers

EPIX and Blumhouse announced a new partnership on Tuesday morning, allowing Jason Blum’s television company to develop and produce eight standalone horror/genre-thriller movies exclusively for the network. Blum will serve as executive producer on the projects.

The first film, “A House on the Bayou,” from writer and director Alex McAulay, will commence production in late spring. Casting is currently underway on the thriller, and Blumhouse’s description reads, “The film follows a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light.”

“A House on the Bayou” is hoping to release on EPIX in December 2021, but the rest of the slate will debut in 2022.

“Blumhouse’s track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for EPIX,” said Michael Wright, president, EPIX. “We can’t wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content.”

Building on the television company’s success with the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” movies slate for Amazon and “Into the Dark” anthology series for Hulu, the deal is the first-of-its-kind for EPIX, which is adding films to its growing slate of premium original content. The platform recently debuted the critically-acclaimed horror-thriller “St Maud.”

“This partnership with EPIX is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love,” said Chris McCumber, President Blumhouse Television.

Blumhouse recently announced the May 16th premiere of “Fall River,” a 4-part docuseries about a series of chilling murders tied to sex and satanic cults, set in the 1980s.

photo credit: sony pictures

