‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’ to Return in May

The 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will return on Sunday, May 16th. The pop-culture event will take place in Los Angeles, and celebrates the best in movies and television.

After the show, MTV will air the inaugural “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” (WT), slated to premiere on Monday, May 17th. The special will be a first-of-its-kind celebration of all things reality television. The network described the show as, “Over-the-top, funny and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.”

movies: ‘In the Heights’ Teases Jon Chu’s Adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-Winning Hit

In 2019, MTV expanded its traditional awards ceremony to “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time,” a 90-minute special that paid homage to the extraordinary moments in film and TV history from the 80s until present day. Vanessa Hudgens hosted last year’s event, and MTV celebrated the best of the best from the most beloved actors to scene-stealing moments including awards like GOAT: Dance Your Ass Off – Kevin Bacon, GOAT: Comedy Giant – Kevin Hart, GOAT: Legendary Lip Lock – Sarah Michelle Gellar & Selma Blair and GOAT: Hero For the Ages – Chadwick Boseman. The event also featured performances by Sia and Steve Aoki with Travis Barker.

The network has not announced a host or hosts for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards at this time, and presenters and nominees will be announced at a later date, closer to the show’s premiere.

MTV and Paramount+ are celebrating the 40th anniversary of “The Real World” this month. The streaming service recently launched “The Real World Homecoming” on March 4th, reuniting the original NYC crew to catch up with the former housemates.

photo credit: mtv

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter