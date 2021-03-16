‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Live-Action Movie Starts Production and Confirms Cast

Disney started production on the live-action adventure-fantasy “Peter Pan & Wendy.” Directed by David Lowery and produced by Jim Whitaker, the live-action adaptation will premiere on Disney+ in 2022. Lowery and Whitaker also worked on the 2016 Disney live-action movie “Pete’s Dragon,” starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Robert Redford, and Oakes Fegley. Disney confirmed the extended cast on Tuesday morning, but did not announce a release window for the project.

The film stars Jude Law as Captain Hook; Yara Shahidi as Tinkerbell; Ever Anderson as Wendy; Alexander Molony as Peter Pan; Molly Parker as Mrs. Darling; Alan Tudyk as Mr. Darling; newcomers Joshua Pickering as John; Jacobi Jupe as Michael and Alyssa Wapanatâhk as Tiger Lily; and Jim Gaffigan as Smee.

Production is underway in Vancouver, and the movie is based on J. M. Barrie’s novel “Peter and Wendy,” and inspired by the 1953 animated classic.

The description reads, “‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is the timeless tale of a young girl who, defying her parents’ wishes to attend boarding school, travels with her two younger brothers to the magical Neverland. There, she meets a boy who refuses to grow up, a tiny fairy and an evil pirate captain, and they soon find themselves on a thrilling and dangerous adventure far, far away from their family and the comforts of home.”

“Peter Pan has long been one of my favorite stories, partially because I’ve always resisted growing up, but also because of the heart, adventure and imagination that makes J.M. Barrie’s original tale so evergreen,” says David Lowery. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to redefine his iconic characters for a new generation – and even more excited that I get to do so with such an exceptional cast and crew.”

