‘The Bachelorette’ Sets 2 Seasons In 2021 with Katie Thurston & Michelle Young

ABC named Katie Thurston and Michelle Young as the next stars of the 17th and 18th seasons of “The Bachelorette,” respectively. The two individual cycles are set to air in 2021, giving fans a double-dose of the series in a single year.

After appearing in the 25th season of “The Bachelor,” both women emerged as fan favorites among Bachelor Nation, with viewers all over America rooting for their happily ever afters. As the upcoming stars, both women will each step into the spotlight to write their own love stories. Katie’s journey as “The Bachelorette” is set to premiere summer 2021, and Michelle’s season will air fall 2021.

The official announcement was made by “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” host Emmanuel Acho during ABC’s emotional special following the finale of Matt James’ season.

ABC’s description for Katie Thurston, “The Bachelorette” season 17 reads, “Among the season 25 women, Katie emerged as a leading voice, who repeatedly stood up against bullying and negativity in the house, and women all over America applauded her for speaking up for what she believes in. The 30-year-old Washington native became an instant fan favorite for her memorable arrival on night one where she introduced herself to Matt, light-up vibrator in tow. Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life. A marketing manager with an innate social media savvy and humorous outlook on life, she is a witty storyteller who wants a man that will laugh along with her.”

movies Christina Ricci to Star in ‘Monstrous’ Supernatural-Thriller

The description for Michelle Young’s season 18 adds, “After joining the season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole The Bachelor’s attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor. A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old kindergarten teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.”

“The Bachelorette” is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric, and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

photo credit: abc

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter