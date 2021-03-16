Demi Lovato’s New Album to Follow YouTube Docu-Series

Demi Lovato is pairing her new docu-series “Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil” with an all-new studio album. The upcoming album will be Lovato’s first since 2017, and it’s titled Dancing With the Devil: The Art of Starting Over. Fans can circle the release date on April 2nd, and the singer told fans that the new album has 19 tracks, including three bonus songs.

The new album announcement was made just before the docu-series screens at the SXSW Film Festival. The documentary details Lovato’s struggle with addiction and is releasing as a four-part series on YouTube on March 23rd. The event will feature the exclusive first listen to Lovato’s title song.

The docu-series description on YouTube reads, “Demi Lovato holds nothing back in this powerful four part documentary series exploring every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath. Director Michael D. Ratner is granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. Far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, this is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment.”

Lovato’s recent hits include the singles What Other People Say with Sam Fischer, Monsters with Blackbear and All Time Low, OK Not to Be OK with Marshmello, and Commander In Chief. Those tracks frequented the streaming charts, and are available on most streaming platforms.

