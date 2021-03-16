Idris Elba Signs With HarperCollins Children’s Books

Golden Globe and SAG winner Idris Elba has signed a global multi-book deal with HarperCollins to publish a range of children’s books. The books are expected to launch in 2022, and publishing will include picture books and fiction, featuring a character and world imagined and developed by Idris and his writing partner Robyn Charteris.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins,” Elba said in the announcement.

Charteris has written numerous live-action drama, pre-school, and animation programs for BBC, Channel 4, the Jim Henson Company, and Endemol, as well as educational theatre for schools.

The UK/US co-publication deal includes world rights, and were acquired by Ann-Janine Murtagh, Executive Publisher, HCCB UK, and Suzanne Murphy, President, and Publisher, HCCB US, from Crystal Mahey-Morgan at OWN IT! Entertainment Ltd.

Murtagh added, “Idris Elba is one of the most iconic and multi-talented creatives of his generation and I am delighted that he is joining the HarperCollins Children’s Books list. From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children. Robyn Charteris has a fantastic track record in writing for children, working with some of the biggest producers of children’s entertainment, and I am hugely excited to also welcome her to the world of children’s books. I feel privileged that Idris has entrusted us to bring his stories to life and I cannot wait to share them with children across the globe.”

“Idris Elba is a creative force, who has many wonderful stories to tell,” said Suzanne Murphy. “We are honored to be working with him and with Robyn Charteris to bring Idris’s rich and imaginative storytelling to the world of children’s books, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the HarperCollins family.”

Elba’s upcoming film projects include the Netflix film “Concrete Cowboy,” which he also produced, and this summer will be starring in “The Suicide Squad 2” for Warner Bros. Pictures. Other upcoming films include “The Harder They Fall” and “Three Thousand Years of Longing.”

Behind the camera, Idris made his feature-film directorial debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival with “Yardie.” In 2013, he founded his production company, Green Door Pictures, to champion diversity of thought.

photo credit: Maarten de Boer / Contour by Getty Images

