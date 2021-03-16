Dakota Fanning Joins Andrew Scott in ‘Ripley’ Series Adaptation

Showtime confirmed that Dakota Fanning has joined the new drama series “Ripley,” based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels. According to the announcement, Fanning will play Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability. Production on the new series will start later this year in Italy, and the announcement was made by Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“Dakota Fanning is the perfect choice to play the deliciously complicated Marge opposite Andrew Scott’s Tom Ripley,” said Israel. “She’s an actor that brings smarts and vulnerability to every part, with so much bubbling beneath the surface. We can’t wait to see her sink her teeth into this role in Steve Zallian’s RIPLEY.”

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the first book in the series right here on Amazon. The Ripley saga includes The Talented Mr. Ripley, Ripley Under Ground, Ripley’s Game, The Boy Who Followed Ripley, and Ripley Under Water.

The series also features Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Andrew Scott, who stars in the title role of Tom Ripley, and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf. Oscar and Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Steven Zaillian will write and direct the entire first season.

The show’s description reads, “In the series, Tom Ripley, a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, is hired by a wealthy businessman to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit.”

“Ripley” is co-produced by Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and FILMRIGHTS. Executive producers are Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Sharon Levy, Philipp Keel and Charlie Corwin. Scott will serve as a producer on the series.

Anthony Minghella directed a film adaptation of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” in 1999, starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law, Cate Blanchett, and Freddie Miles. Paltrow played the role of Marge Sherwood in the film adaptation, which made over $128M worldwide. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Jude Law, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Best Costume Design, and Best Music, Original Score.

Earlier this month, the network announced that Fanning would play Susan Elizabeth Ford, the only daughter, and youngest child of President Gerald and Betty Ford, in the Showtime scripted anthology drama series “The First Lady.”

