‘Snowpiercer’ Sets Two-Hour Season 2 Finale

TNT’s “Snowpiercer” will end Season 2 with a two-hour season finale on March 29th. The series is pre-empted on Monday, March 22nd for the NCAA Tournament, but Season 3 is already in the works.

The sophomore season currently ranks as cable’s #2 scripted series and has reached over 14M viewers through seven episodes. The cast includes Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Emmy nominee Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Tony Award-winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg.

The network’s Season 2 description reads, “Throughout the season, viewers have seen an entirely new power struggle emerge, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. ”

“Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

TNT’s future slate includes the single-camera “Chad,” following a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. That series is scheduled to premiere on April 6th. The animated series “American Dad” returns with new episodes on April 19th, and the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on April 4th.

photo credit: tnt

