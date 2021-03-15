‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Shares a Final Preview Before the Premiere

Disney released one last trailer for “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” ahead of the show’s big premiere this Friday.

“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” is the next installment in Marvel’s live-action series, currently set to debut on Disney+ on March 19th. The six-episode limited series was originally slated to be the first live-action series from Marvel to air on the platform, but production delays caused by the ongoing health crisis pushed “WandaVision” ahead on the release schedule.

Kari Skogland directed the series, with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. The show features Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl, with Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez.

Disney’s short description reads, “All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up—or rather, work together—when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home.”

movies: Haley Bennett Joins Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’ Movie

“WandaVision” was an instant hit with Marvel fans on social media when it premiered back in January. The fanbase was forced to quit the MCU cold-turkey during the health crisis and have been without a Marvel release in theaters since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” back in June 2019. “Black Widow” is currently slated to release on May 7, 2021, roughly a year after its original release date, and the project launch the MCU into Phase 4. Other projects on the slate include “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther 2,” “Captain Marvel 2,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Blade,” and a “Fantastic Four” movie.

In television, the MCU expands with “Loki,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Secret Invasion,” “Ironheart,” “Armor Wars,” “I Am Groot,” and a “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.”

photo credit: marvel

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter