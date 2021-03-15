8BitDo Pro 2 Controller adds Back Paddles and Profiles

The new 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is now available for preorder, offering players an impressive upgrade that works across the Nintendo Switch, PC, Raspberry Pi, and Android platforms. The new design offers several new features, including USB-C connectivity, on-board profiles, mode switching, and new customizable back buttons.

The big additions to the 8BitDo Pro 2 are the back buttons, the ability to switch profiles, a 4-way Mode Switching button, and a new custom grip. Once stored, players will have the option to switch profiles on the fly. Players can do this via a dedicated button, and won’t have to go through the company’s Ultimate software. On the software side, users can now make changes through a dedicated iOS or Android app, or continue to use the software on PC as they did on previous models.

8BitDo’s 4-way Mode Switch button allows players to quickly change between Android, D-input, and X-input, making the device compatible with as many platforms as possible. Using the Mode Switch, you can easily jump between consoles and play retro games as they were originally designed.

The new controller connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, Windows PC, Steam, Raspberry Pi (2B, 2B+, 3B and Zero), MacOS, and Android platforms. You can check the company’s website if you are running older software on these platforms, but you should be fine if you keep your devices up to date. The controller also comes with a USB wire if you want to skip Bluetooth and go the wired route. There are also compatible accessories to purchase, including smartphone clips and carrying cases.

The device is currently up for preorder on Amazon, and priced the same as the previous installment at $49.99. You can preorder the controller starting today, and grab one before they are sold out, but they won’t ship until April 12, 2021. Shoppers can choose between the Black Edition, G Classic Edition, and Gray Edition.

photo credit: 8bitdo

