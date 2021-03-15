2021 Grammy Winners: A Night for Record Breaking Women

(photo credit: cbs)

CBS hosted the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, honoring the music industry’s top talent and recognizing the songs and artists that we streamed through the health crisis. Going into the night, Beyoncé had nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch with six nominations.

Trevor Noah hosted the event, which was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. If you missed the performances, most of the will end up on YouTube or Twitter by the end of the day. The big performances from the 2021 Grammy Awards included Cardi B, BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift, but they weren’t the only artists to hit the main stage.

tv: ‘Outlander’ Renewed for Season 7

This year, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win Best Album of the Year three times, and Billie Eilish was the first woman to win a Grammy for a song from a movie, without the movie hitting theaters. After her 28th career win, Beyonce became the most-awarded woman in the history of the awards, making her Queen Bae status as official as it gets. Blue Ivy also won a Grammy, making her one of the youngest artists to receive the award.

You can find the most of the major awards from the 2021 Grammy Awards below, a full list of winners is available at Grammy.com.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” (Winner)

Beyoncé: “Black Parade”

Black Pumas: “Colors”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Album of the Year

Taylor Swift: Folklore (Winner)

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay: Everyday Life

Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol.3

HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding

Song of the Year

H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” (Winner)

Beyoncé: “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels: “If the World Was Ending”

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Best Pop Solo Performance

Harry Styles: “Watermelon Sugar” (Winner)

Justin Bieber: “Yummy”

Doja Cat: “Say So”

Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now”

Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (Winner)

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Día (One Day)”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”

BTS: “Dynamite”

Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver: “Exile”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia (Winner)

Justin Bieber: Changes

Lady Gaga: Chromatic

Harry Styles: Fine Line

Taylor Swift: Folklore

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé: “Black Parade” (Winner)

Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend: “Lightning and Thunder”

Jacob Collier: “All I Need”

Brittany Howard: “Goat Head”

Emily King: “See Me”

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello: “Better Than I Imagined” (Winner)

Beyoncé: “Black Parade”

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: “Collide”

Chloe x Halle: “Do It”

Skip Marley & H.E.R.: “Slow Down”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Thundercat: It Is What It Is (Winner)

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour

The Free Nationals: Free Nationals

Robert Glasper: Fuck Yo Feelings

Best Rap Performance

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage” (Winner)

Big Sean: “Deep Reverence”

DaBaby: “Bop”

Jack Harlow: “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Pop Smoke: “Dior”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” (Winner)

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar”

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”

Best Rap Song

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage” (Winner)

Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch: “The Box”

Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar”

Best Rap Album

Nas: King’s Disease (Winner)

D Smoke: Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist: Alfredo

Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony

Royce da 5’9″: The Allegory

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters (Winner)

Beck: Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher

Brittany Howard: Jaime

Tame Impala: The Slow Rush

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny: YHLQMDLG (Winner)

Camilo: Por Primera Vez

Kany García: Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin: Pausa

Debi Nova: 3:33

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid ft. Blue Ivy Carter: “Brown Skin Girl” (directors: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jenn Nkiru) (Winner)

Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” (director: Julien Christian Lutz)

Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” (director: Dave Meyers)

Harry Styles: “Adore You” (director: Dave Meyers)

Woodkid: “Goliath” (director: Yoann Lemoine)

Fulwell 73 Productions produced the event for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston served as executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor were co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild were also producers, Patrick Menton as producer, and Hamish Hamilton directed.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter