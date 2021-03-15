2021 Grammy Winners: A Night for Record Breaking Women

(photo credit: cbs)
CBS hosted the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, honoring the music industry’s top talent and recognizing the songs and artists that we streamed through the health crisis. Going into the night, Beyoncé had nine nominations, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch with six nominations.
Trevor Noah hosted the event, which was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. If you missed the performances, most of the will end up on YouTube or Twitter by the end of the day. The big performances from the 2021 Grammy Awards included Cardi B, BTS, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Miranda Lambert, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift, but they weren’t the only artists to hit the main stage.
This year, Taylor Swift became the first woman to win Best Album of the Year three times, and Billie Eilish was the first woman to win a Grammy for a song from a movie, without the movie hitting theaters. After her 28th career win, Beyonce became the most-awarded woman in the history of the awards, making her Queen Bae status as official as it gets. Blue Ivy also won a Grammy, making her one of the youngest artists to receive the award.
You can find the most of the major awards from the 2021 Grammy Awards below, a full list of winners is available at Grammy.com.
Record of the Year
- Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted” (Winner)
- Beyoncé: “Black Parade”
- Black Pumas: “Colors”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar”
- Doja Cat: “Say So”
- Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now”
- Post Malone: “Circles”
Album of the Year
- Taylor Swift: Folklore (Winner)
- Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
- Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
- Coldplay: Everyday Life
- Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol.3
- HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III
- Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
- Post Malone: Hollywood’s Bleeding
Song of the Year
- H.E.R.: “I Can’t Breathe” (Winner)
- Beyoncé: “Black Parade”
- Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
- Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”
- Post Malone: “Circles”
- Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now”
- Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
- JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels: “If the World Was Ending”
Best New Artist
- Megan Thee Stallion (Winner)
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
Best Pop Solo Performance
Harry Styles: “Watermelon Sugar” (Winner)
Justin Bieber: “Yummy”
Doja Cat: “Say So”
Billie Eilish: “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa: “Don’t Start Now”
Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: “Rain on Me” (Winner)
- J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Día (One Day)”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: “Intentions”
- BTS: “Dynamite”
- Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver: “Exile”
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia (Winner)
- Justin Bieber: Changes
- Lady Gaga: Chromatic
- Harry Styles: Fine Line
- Taylor Swift: Folklore
Best R&B Performance
- Beyoncé: “Black Parade” (Winner)
- Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend: “Lightning and Thunder”
- Jacob Collier: “All I Need”
- Brittany Howard: “Goat Head”
- Emily King: “See Me”
Best R&B Song
- Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello: “Better Than I Imagined” (Winner)
- Beyoncé: “Black Parade”
- Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: “Collide”
- Chloe x Halle: “Do It”
- Skip Marley & H.E.R.: “Slow Down”
Best Progressive R&B Album
- Thundercat: It Is What It Is (Winner)
- Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
- Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour
- The Free Nationals: Free Nationals
- Robert Glasper: Fuck Yo Feelings
Best Rap Performance
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage” (Winner)
- Big Sean: “Deep Reverence”
- DaBaby: “Bop”
- Jack Harlow: “What’s Poppin”
- Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
- Pop Smoke: “Dior”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” (Winner)
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
- Travis Scott: “Highest in the Room”
Best Rap Song
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: “Savage” (Winner)
- Lil Baby: “The Bigger Picture”
- Roddy Ricch: “The Box”
- Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: “Rockstar”
Best Rap Album
- Nas: King’s Disease (Winner)
- D Smoke: Black Habits
- Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist: Alfredo
- Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony
- Royce da 5’9″: The Allegory
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters (Winner)
- Beck: Hyperspace
- Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher
- Brittany Howard: Jaime
- Tame Impala: The Slow Rush
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
- Bad Bunny: YHLQMDLG (Winner)
- Camilo: Por Primera Vez
- Kany García: Mesa Para Dos
- Ricky Martin: Pausa
- Debi Nova: 3:33
Best Music Video
- Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid ft. Blue Ivy Carter: “Brown Skin Girl” (directors: Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jenn Nkiru) (Winner)
- Future ft. Drake: “Life Is Good” (director: Julien Christian Lutz)
- Anderson .Paak: “Lockdown” (director: Dave Meyers)
- Harry Styles: “Adore You” (director: Dave Meyers)
- Woodkid: “Goliath” (director: Yoann Lemoine)
Fulwell 73 Productions produced the event for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston served as executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor were co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff, and David Wild were also producers, Patrick Menton as producer, and Hamish Hamilton directed.
