‘In the Heights’ Teases Jon Chu’s Adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-Winning Hit

Warner Bros. Pictures offered a first look at “In the Heights” during the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday evening. The musical is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max on June 18th, and features Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, and Jimmy Smits.

Jon M. Chu directed the big-screen adaptation for the studio, which features music and lyrics from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Chu also directed the hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” another Warner Bros. Pictures project, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh.

The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.”

Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers. “In the Heights” was filmed in New York, primarily on location in Washington Heights.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway / Barrio Grrrl! / Likely Story / SGS Pictures Production, A Jon M. Chu Film. Subscribers will be available to stream the movie on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

If you missed the big premiere of the trailer during the Grammy Awards, you can get a first look at the cast and set in the preview below.

