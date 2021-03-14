‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Repeats a Win at the Box Office, As ‘Avatar’ Reclaims its Crown

Without a major release, the Top Five remained primarily unchanged at the domestic box office this week. Animated-comedies still dominate the chart, with Disney, Warner Bros., and Universal all hoping to squeeze every dollar out of the parents looking to keep their children occupied during the health crisis.

There was a slight change at the worldwide box office after “Avatar” re-released in China. The film picked up an additional $8M this week, reclaiming the highest-grossing film title (not adjusted for inflation) at the global box office. The film’s cumulative $2.8B gross topped “Avengers: Endgame,” which remains at $2.797B.

tv: ‘Outlander’ Renewed for Season 7

Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” remained at the top of the box office this weekend, bringing in another $5.5M across 2,163 locations. Now in its second week, the animated-comedy has made $15.8M domestically and $52.6M worldwide. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

“Tom and Jerry,” an animated reboot from Warner Bros. Pictures, landed in second-place overall with a $4M domestic weekend at 2,454 locations. The animated-comedy hit theaters three weeks ago and has made $28M domestically and $66.9M worldwide. Tim Story directed the movie, starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

Both “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Tom and Jerry” also launched day-and-date on their studio’s respective streaming platforms.

Lionsgate’s “Chaos Walking” remained in third-place with a $2.25M weekend across 1,995 locations. The drama hit theaters last week and has made $6.9M domestically and $11.9M worldwide. Doug Liman directed the sci-fi drama, starring Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and Demián Bichir.

“Boogie,” from Focus Features, made $730K across 1,272 locations to land in fourth-place. The drama has now made $2.2M worldwide. Eddie Huang wrote and directed “Boogie,” starring Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

tv: ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ adds Five to Cast as Production Starts

Universal Pictures wrapped up the Top Five this weekend with a $520K weekend for “The Croods: A New Age,” which screened in 1,440 locations. The studio has kept the film in theaters for sixteen weeks, picking up $54M domestically and $158.6M worldwide. Joel Crawford directed “The Croods: A New Age,” which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter