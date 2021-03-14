Ruby Rose’s ‘Vanquish’ Goes Digital in April

Lionsgate set a release date for “Vanquish,” starring Ruby Rose and Morgan Freeman. George Gallo directed the movie, working from a screenplay that he wrote with Sam Bartlett. “Vanquish” will release on digital and on-demand platforms on April 23rd, followed by the DVD and Blu-ray release on April 27th.

The synopsis reads, “From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman (Se7en) and Ruby Rose (“Orange Is the New Black”) that shows what desperation can drive a person to do. A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.”

If you’re a fan of Ruby Rose action movies, her film “SAS: Red Notice” hits on-demand platforms this weekend. Magnus Martens directed that project, with a script by Laurence Malkin, Joe Simpson, Kwesi Dickson, and Andy McNab. Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Hannah John-Kamen, and Andy Serkis star in the film, which is based on the best-selling novel by McNab, a former SAS operator.

That film’s description adds, “Tom Buckingham, a special forces operator, is taking Dr. Sophie Hart from London to Paris to propose. When their train is deep inside the Channel Tunnel, Grace Lewis and her team of heavily armed war criminals seize the train and hold hundreds of passengers hostage. Grace threatens to expose the British government’s darkest secrets and blow up the Channel Tunnel if her ransom demands are not met. Unarmed and cut off from his counter-terror team, Tom is the only hope that Sophie and the other passengers have to make it out alive.”