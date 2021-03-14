‘Outlander’ Renewed for Season 7

The ever-popular “Outlander” series is returning, so fans can rest easy.

Starz confirmed that “Outlander” is returning for a seventh season on Sunday morning. The network shared a video on social media, featuring select members of the cast, teasing fans with the confirmation of Season 7. Like the previous seasons, fans can expect 12 episodes in Season 7, but will have to wait a few months before getting a premiere date or teaser trailers.

The cast and crew are currently in production on “Outlander” Season 6, which was delayed because of the ongoing health crisis.

Matthew B. Roberts is expected to remain as showrunner during the new season, with returning stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin. The next season will be based on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s popular series.

The show’s description reads, “Outlander spans the genres of romance, science-fiction, history and adventure in one epic tale. It follows the story of Claire Randall, a married combat nurse from 1945, who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743 Scotland. When forced to marry Jamie Fraser, a chivalrous young Scottish warrior, Claire’s heart is torn between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.”

In June 2020, Starz announced an unscripted travel docu-series called “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.” That series, created by and starring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, will include eight half-hour episodes. The series is a celebration of Scottish history and culture, and the dup will visit local and historical sites.

The description reads, “The journey of “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham” takes viewers from the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of “Outlander,” that molded Scotland as we know it today.”

