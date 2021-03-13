HBO Max has a new baking competition series on the way called “Baketopia,” hosted by social media star and executive producer Rosanna Pansino. The new series is currently slated to premiere on HBO Max on March 25th, which is right around the corner.

The network’s description reads, “The 12-episode series features brilliant bakers taking on viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland complete with every ingredient and tool a baker could dream of. In each episode, competitors fill their carts with unique ingredients to create trendsetting, delectable desserts in hopes of impressing Rosanna and her “cake council” to win $10,000.”

Rosanna Pansino currently hosts the very popular YouTube series “Nerdy Nummies.” Pansino’s videos continually hold the top spots in almost all food categories and her “Frozen Cake Video Tutorial” has over 215M views on the platform. Additionally, Pansino’s cookbook, based on her series, spent six weeks atop the New York Times bestseller list.

“Baketopia makes watching the craft of baking tasty treats almost as enjoyable as eating them,” said Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family Programming, HBO Max. “It was a major coup getting top food influencer Rosanna Pansino to do a baking show, and Rhett and Brien at B17 are the perfect partners to bring this deliciously creative show to life.”

The series is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment, the creative team behind HBO Max’s craft competition series CRAFTOPIA. Patrick J. Dooty (“Nailed it”) serves as executive producer and showrunner. You can watch the official trailer below for a quick preview of the series.

