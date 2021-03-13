Blumhouse confirmed that Tony award-winning actress L. Scott Caldwell will star in “Bingo,” the upcoming film in Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studio’s Welcome to the Blumhouse slate of movies.

Caldwell joins Richard Brake in the role of “Mr. Big,” Clayton Landey as “Morris,” Jonathan Medina as “Eric,” Bertila Damas as “Yolanda,” Grover Coulson as “Clarence,” Kelly Murtagh as “Raquel,” and David Jensen as “Mario.”

As we reported earlier, Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza will play “Lupita,” Dolores’ best friend; and Joshua Caleb Johnson will play “Dolores”’ grandson “Caleb.”

The studio description for Caldwell’s character ‘Dolores’ reads, “A witty, loyal and tough grandmother from the neighborhood of Oak Springs who, alongside her best friend “Lupita,” has dedicated her life to the community and will do anything to save it from the nefarious forces that threaten her family and friends.”

Caldwell won a Tony Award for her work in August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.” A small collection of her Caldwell’s extensive film and tv career includes “Concussion” with Will Smith, “The Fugitive,” “Waiting to Exhale,” “Devil in The Blue Dress,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “Queen Sugar,” “Madam Secretary,” and “All Rise,” as well as HBO’s “Insecure,” “A Million Little Things,” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Caldwell also starred in Blumhouse Television’s anthology series “Sacred Lies.”

The logline for “Bingo” adds, “In the barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little do they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself. “

Gigi Saul Guerrero will direct the installment, working from a script by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, Lisa Bruce, and Lauren Downey executive produce.

