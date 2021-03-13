Netflix confirmed that Lili Reinhart will star in the upcoming movie “Plus/Minus.” Wanuri Kahiu is attached to direct, with April Prosser writing the screenplay. Kahiu directed the 2018 romantic-drama “Rafik,” and was nominated for the Un Certain Regard Award and Queer Palm at the Cannes Film Festival. She was nominated and won awards at the Dublin International Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival, among others.

The logline reads, “On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown, the other in which she moves to LA to pursue her career. In both journeys throughout her twenties, Natalie experiences life-changing love, devastating heartbreak, and rediscovers herself.”

Screen Arcade’s Bryan Unkeless and Eric Newman and CatchLight Studios’ Jessica Malanaphy will produce the project, with Alyssa Rodrigues for Screen Arcade serving as executive producer.

Reinhart recently starred in Amazon Studio’s rom-com “Chemical Hearts” from director Richard Tanne. The film was based on the Krystal Sutherland novel Our Chemical Hearts and also featured Austin Abrams and Sarah Jones. Fans of Reinhart probably know her best as Betty Cooper in the hit CW series “Riverdale.” That show is taking a pre-planned hiatus in early spring but will return for the back half of season five on July 7th. “Riverdale” was on the list of The CW’s renewals, so new episodes are on the way after the season finale.

Netflix did not set a premiere window for “Plus/Minus” in the announcement, but a release date, a few teasers, and new casting announcements should be released over the next few months.

