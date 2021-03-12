Haley Bennett is the latest star to join Eli Roth’s upcoming “Borderlands” movie adaptation at Lionsgate. Bennett will play a new role in the Borderlands universe, as a key to the past of Cate Blanchett’s character, Lilith.

Bennett most recently starred in the Netflix hits “Hillbilly Elegy” and “The Devil All the Time.” She is slated to star as Roxanne opposite Peter Dinklage in Joe Wright’s “Cyrano,” and is represented by WME, Tavistock Wood, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson. She joins the previously announced cast, including Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, and Jack Black as Claptrap in the film.

The latest draft of the “Borderlands” screenplay is by the two-time Emmy-winning screenwriter Craig Mazin. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing through their Arad Productions banner, with Erik Feig also producing through PICTURESTART. The film’s executive producers are Randy Pitchford, executive producer of the “Borderlands” video game franchise and founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company, and Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive.

The movie is based on the best-selling PC and console franchise, developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K. The games have over 68M units sold-in worldwide, including over 24M “Borderlands 2,” which is the highest-selling title in the history of 2K. The most recent installment, “Borderlands 3,” which launched in September 2019 and was recently released for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, has sold-in more than 12M worldwide.

James Myers and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing the project on behalf of Lionsgate. Emmy Yu is overseeing the film for Arad Productions. Lucy Kitada and Royce Reeves-Darby are overseeing the project for PICTURESTART.

