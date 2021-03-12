IFC Films acquired the North American rights to “Werewolves Within,” the latest project from director Josh Ruben. Mishna Wolff wrote the film, which is based on the virtual reality video game by Ubisoft. The studio will release the movie theatrically on June 25th, 2021, and On-Demand & Digital Platforms on July 2nd, 2021.

The cast includes Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtin, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler. The movie was produced by Jason Altman, Margaret Boykin, and Andrew Lieberman for Ubisoft Film & Television; Matt Miller, Natalie Metzger, and Benjamin Wiessner for Vanishing Angle; and Sam Richardson.

The description reads, “After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson), and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.”

“We found a perfect home for our first independently produced feature with IFC,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television. “Their enthusiasm, taste, and strategy in a complicated marketplace continues to impress us, and we can’t wait to bring this film to fans of the game and larger audiences alike.”

Arianna Bocco, President at IFC Films, added, “Werewolves Within is a wild and hilarious film adaptation of Ubisoft’s genius original game concept, and we are so thrilled to bring this entertaining whodunnit to audiences this summer. Josh Ruben, who arrived with SCARE ME, has assembled an incredible cast to bring his newest vision to light, and we’re sure it will leave audiences clutching their popcorn and howling from laughter.

“The wonderful folks at IFC made it clear that they’re fans of our film first, which is great because, surprise, we’re fans of IFC,” said Josh Ruben. They’re behind some of the most formative, groundbreaking films I’ve ever seen, so… I’m dreaming. This is a dream, right?”

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith with 30WEST on behalf of the filmmakers. Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international rights on the film and will be launching sales at the upcoming Berlin EFM in March.

