Paramount+ added five new names to the cast of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” which recently started production in Toronto, Canada. Joining the cast are Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Melissa Navia. The platform released a teaser video to introduce the new recruits. They join Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

“In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful,” said Akiva Goldsman, co-showrunner and executive producer of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. “With a hell of a cast and undying love for the original series, we boldly go.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life,” said Henry Alonso Myers, co-showrunner and executive producer of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. “For someone who’s been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true.”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere, working from a story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode.

Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is the latest addition to the growing franchise on Paramount+, which also includes “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Lower Deck,” and “Star Trek: Prodigy.” Paramount+ also includes all 726 episodes from the six classic Star Trek series and a selection of Star Trek films.

