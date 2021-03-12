Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, and Adrián Guerra are working on a Spanish spinoff to “Birdbox,” the 2018 sci-fi thriller starring Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich. Details on the spinoff are slim, but Alex and David Pastor are attached to write and direct, and Susanne Bier, Ainsley Davies, and Brian Williams will executive produce the project.

The film doesn’t have a title yet, and production is expected to start at the end of the year in Spain. Netflix did not confirm any casting details for the spinoff, but more information is expected when the film moves into production.

The original “Birdbox” thriller was generally well-received by fans of the genre and a hit on social media when it launched on Netflix. The film currently holds a 64% rating on RottenTomatoes.

The original’s description reads, “When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope, and a new beginning, only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”

Bullock is expected to star in David Leitch’s “Bullet Train,” an action-thriller with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brad Pitt, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Lady Gaga, and Brian Tyree Henry. She is also starring in an untitled Nora Fingscheidt film with Jon Bernthal, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Viola Davis. Those movies do not have release window syet, so fans will just have to wait a few months before seeing the teasers and trailers.

