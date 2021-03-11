HBO Documentary Films announced a new project that will produce a two-part documentary about the life of iconic actor Paul Reubens.T he documentary is an HBO Documentary Films and Elara production, directed by Matt Wolf, and produced by Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and Josh and Benny Safdie.

The description reads, “A kaleidoscopic portrait told in two parts, the Paul Reubens documentary traces the life of the imaginative artist behind one of pop culture’s most celebrated and unlikely icons: Pee-wee Herman.”

“I’ve been working with HBO since they were called Home Box Office! I’m honored and excited to continue my long history there. I love HBO, but I’m not going to marry them,” Paul Reubens said in the announcement.

Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff said, “I’m thrilled to partner with HBO on Paul’s incredible life story. He is a once in a generation talent whose brilliance created an indelible pop culture phenomenon. Audiences will be inspired and entertained by Paul’s creativity, resilience, and determination as they get to know the person behind the iconic character.”

Director Matt Wolf added, “We all know Pee-wee Herman; it’s time for the world to meet Paul Reubens. I can’t wait to share his story.”

Reubens is represented by Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson, Stewart Talent, and ID. The platforms did not announce a release window for the Paul Reubens project, but teaser trailers and a release date will most likely be announced over the next few months. Fans of the actor can keep the project on their radar.

Reubens’ recent appearances on TV include shows like “The Conners,” “Gotham,” “The Blacklist,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Reubens also voiced Dybbuk on “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and characters from “Voltron: Legendary Defender,” “Pickle and Peanut,” and “Star Wars Rebels” to name a few of his credits.

