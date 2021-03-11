TikTok star and actress Addison Rae expanded her growing empire into the skincare industry this week with the launch of ITEM Beauty. The new line is a collaboration between Rae and the beauty brand incubator Madeby Collective. With a strong focus on Gen Z, the new products are dermatologist-tested, free of parabens, phthalates, talc, and mineral oil.

“When I moved to Los Angeles from Louisiana, my entire attitude about skincare changed. I went from a super humid environment to a drier climate, which forced my entire skincare routine to change. I tried a lot of products and did so much research – I was struggling to find the perfect products. When I launched ITEM, I knew that I wanted it to expand into skincare so we could create products that were effective, clean, and easy to use,” says Addison Rae. “Makeup and skincare go hand in hand in my mind. My goal with our debut skincare line was to make it a great first step for young people and easy to use, starting with cleansers and moisturizers for all types of skins.”

Rae is making her feature film debut in the comedy reboot “He’s All That,” alongside Rachael Leigh Cook, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, and Kourtney Kardashian. The ITEM Beauty collection available at launch range from cleansers to moisturizers, each formulated for a specialized use-case. You can find the official descriptions below, as detailed by ITEM Beauty.

FAST PASS: AHA Gel Cleanser ($18) – This gentle, skin-balancing cleanser quickly removes daily grime. Botanical extracts like aloe leaf and cabbage rose flower help soothe and calm, while a blend of natural AHAs add bonus brightening benefits. Sodium hyaluronate helps lock in moisture.

SLICK TYPE: Replenishing Cleansing Balm and Makeup Melter ($20) – This scoopable cleansing balm melts away makeup and dirt without stripping skin. Enriched with natural emollients including olive fruit oil, grape seed oil and rosehip oil to replenish skin with essential moisture.

LITE SAUCE: Balancing Gel Moisturizer ($20) – This lightweight gel moisturizer hydrates and balances skin with glycerin, tiger grass extract, murumuru butter and ceramides to replenish natural moisture without clogging pores or leaving any greasy feels.

OVERDEW: Xtra Intensive Moisturizer ($20) – This fast-absorbing, super-luxe moisturizer intensely hydrates without leaving any stickiness. Tiger grass extract, argan oil, murumuru butter and magnolia berry extract deeply moisturizes.

