Paramount Pictures confirmed that Kenneth Branagh will direct a biopic on The Bee Gees, co-produced by Amblin Partners, GK Films, and SISTER. Ben Elton is attached as the screenwriter, while Barry Gibb will serve as executive producer.

In the announcement, the studio’s short description added, “This narrative feature film will tell the story of The Bee Gees’—brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb—rise to pop music fame from their early days in Australia to conquering the world of popular music around the globe, across numerous eras.”

tv: Annie Murphy Joins ‘Russian Doll’ Season 2 at Netflix

Branagh recently directed the “Artemis Fowl” adaptation for Disney, which was pushed to Disney+ because of the ongoing health crisis. His most recent feature, “Death on the Nile,” was also delayed and is currently slated to release in theaters in September 2021. Branagh is reprising his role as Hercules Poirot in the film, starring alongside Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. The first film in the franchise, “Murder on the Orient Express,” grossed over $352M in 2017. His future projects include the drama “Belfast,” which stars Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Judi Dench, Lara McDonnell, and Zak Holland.

The recent HBO Documentary on The Bee Gees was from Amblin Entertainment’s co-founder Frank Marshall, and this new biopic is through Paramount, Amblin, GK Films, and SISTER. Paramount Pictures did not announce a release window for the project, but a release date and casting information will be announced when the project moves into production.

culture: Selena Gomez and Weezer Kick Off Amazon Music Artist Merch Collection

The Bee Gees project is the latest in the growing musical biopic genre, which attracts stars and studios looking for a shot at upcoming awards. Dexter Fletcher’s “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton as Elton John, earned Egerton a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and a BAFTA for Best Leading Actor. Bryan Singer’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” featured Rami Malek, and the actor won the Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, and the BAFTA for Best Leading Actor.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter