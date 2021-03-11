Searchlight Pictures set a digital release date for “Nomadland,” releasing the film on digital platforms on April 13th, followed by the Blu-ray version on April 27th. Chloé Zhao directed the award-winning drama, which has a very strong chance of appearing in multiple categories at this year’s Academy Awards.

“Nomadland” first premiered at the Venice Film Festival and won the Golden Lion at the event. The movie went on to win the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, making it the first film to ever win the top prize at both festivals. The film was recently awarded Critics Choice Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Cinematography. For acting, Frances McDormand is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. The film picked up two Golden Globes this, including Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director – Motion Picture, and was also nominated for Best Screenplay – Motion Picture, and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.

The studio’s synopsis reads, “Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and explores an unconventional life in the vast landscape of the American West. Along the way, she forms unbreakable bonds with other nomads in this powerfully moving story of hope and resilience from director Chloé Zhao, based on the book by Jessica Bruder, also starring David Strathairn.”

The studio announced the release date with a promotional trailer for the film. If you missed the video on social media, you can watch it below.

