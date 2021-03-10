The animated-comedy “Central Park” will return for a third season on AppleTV+. The platform confirmed the new season ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere on June 25th, and released a quick preview.

The musical comedy series comes from creator, writer, and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, and Nora Smith. The Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated series will return in June with three episodes, and new episodes will premiere on Fridays.

Apple teased a first look at the second season with a teaser trailer to announce the renewal. The second season features the voice talents of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, and Stanley Tucci.

The Season 2 description reads, “Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.”

In the first look at the second season, Helen (voiced by Daveed Diggs) proclaims her love for her hometown in a special song called “Weehawken Rap.” The complete first season of “Central Park” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

“Central Park” is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah, and Janelle Momary-Neely also executive produces. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.

