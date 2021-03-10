Apple gave a straight-to-series order for “Lady in the Lake,” a new limited series directed and co-written by Alma Har’el. The new series will star Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o, and all three women will serve as executive producers along with Dre Ryan, who will co-create and co-write the series with Har’el, who will write the pilot.

The studio’s description reads, “The limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.”

‘”Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

“Lady in the Lake,” produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America, is executive produced by Har’el alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett through her new production company, Zusa.

Portman and Nyong’o will serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Portman’s producing partner Sophie Mas. Crazyrose principals Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross will also serve as executive producers, and Julie Gardner will executive produce for Bad Wolf America. Author Laura Lippman and Dre Ryan will also executive produce on the project. Endeavor Content is the studio.

“Lady in the Lake” marks Natalie Portman’s first television series, as well as Alma Har’el’s first television project. Har’el’s most recent film, “Honey Boy,” won her the Sundance 2019 Special Jury Directing Award for Craft and Vision, received four Independent Spirit Awards nominations including Best Director, and made her the first woman to win the DGA Award for First-Time Feature Film. She is also the first woman in DGA Awards history to be nominated for both commercial directing (2018) and narrative directing (2020).

