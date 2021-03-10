Hulu and ESPN+, which are already under the Disney umbrella, are joining forces to allow sports fans easier access to games, shows, and events. Starting today, ESPN+ sports programming is available directly in the Hulu app, so you won’t have to switch apps or log into another site to check scores or watch a game.

To access the content, users can subscribe to Hulu’s $5.99/month ESPN+ add-on, or be part of The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ access.

In the announcement, Hulu stated, “Eligible subscribers with access to Hulu’s on-demand streaming library can subscribe to ESPN+ on Hulu to enjoy the extensive ESPN+ lineup of thousands of live sports events, including the most comprehensive lineup of soccer anywhere (such as the FA Cup, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS and more), UFC, college sports — including basketball, football, and others — from 20 conferences, golf coverage from The Players Championship, The Masters, The PGA Championship and much more.”

tv: Peacock Picks Up ‘Dan Brown’s Langdon’ Series, Based on ‘The Lost Symbol’

The company also stated that subscribers could access popular ESPN+ original shows and series from Hulu as well. Starting sometime this summer, Hulu subscribers will also be able to purchase and watch ESPN+ pay-per-view events — including exclusive UFC PPV events — at an additional cost.

Any user already subscribed to The Disney Bundle will automatically see ESPN+ content integrated into their Hulu experience, starting today. You should notice the change when you log into the app.

Hulu’s recent TCA Winter Press Tour announced a flurry of upcoming premiere dates. The upcoming schedule includes a new Mike Tyson docuseries, as well as the fourth season of the hit original series “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Hulu also has the final season of Aidy Bryant’s “Shrill” dropping this Spring, as well as new episodes of “Love, Victor,” and “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” and “Animaniacs.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter