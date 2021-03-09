The second season of “Russian Doll” has started production, and Netflix confirmed that Emmy Award-winner Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Season 2. The video streaming service confirmed Murphy’s casting on social media, but fans of the series will have to wait a few more months before seeing a premiere date or teaser trailers.

Murphy was recently nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role for her work on “Schitt’s Creek” final season. In 2020, Murphy won the Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the same role. Fans of the actor should keep the dark-comedy series “Kevin Can F**k Himself” on their radar, Murphy is starring in the show alongside Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, and Alex Bonifer. That project is slated to premiere on AMC and AMC+ this summer.

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler created “Russian Doll” for Netflix, and the series premiered on the platform in 2019. Natasha Lyonne, Charlie Barnett, and Greta Lee starred in the first season, which featured guest stars Chloë Sevigny, Brendan Sexton III, Rebecca Henderson, Ritesh Rajan, and Jocelyn Bioh. You have plenty of time to catch up on the show ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Netflix quickly renewed “Russian Doll” for a second season, and it was a strong favorite going into the Emmy Awards that year. “Russian Doll” was nominated for 13 Emmys in 2019, but it only won 3. Lyonne was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy, and the show itself won for Outstanding Comedy Series. Lyonne won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The show’s Season 1 description reads, “Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.”

