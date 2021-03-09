Horror-thriller fans can add another anthology series to their watchlist this month. The Amazon Original “Them” is currently slated to premiere on the platform on April 9th, exclusively on Prime Video, and the studio released a first-look trailer at the episodes.

The description reads, “Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The 1950s-set first season centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next-door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.”

The anthology series comes from breakout creator Little Marvin and executive producer Lena Waithe. The first season stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, and Ryan Kwanten.

The series is created and executive produced by Little Marvin along with executive producers Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt. Them is a co-production from Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios.

