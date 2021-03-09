Peacock is working on a new drama-thriller called “Dan Brown’s Langdon,” based on the author’s international bestselling novel The Lost Symbol. Peacock also confirmed the cast in the announcement, which includes Ashley Zukerman, Valorie Curry, Sumalee Montano, Rick Gonzalez, Eddie Izzard, and Beau Knapp.

The drama project was originally developed by NBC and was ordered to pilot last year by the network.

“The team was blown away by this pilot and its enormous potential to become a big, binge-worthy hit, and our new structure enables us to move it to Peacock and give it every opportunity to make that happen,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Our ability to pick up a great show is no longer limited by the confines of a network schedule, giving us the freedom to say ‘yes’ to shows we love and then find them the perfect home across our portfolio.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with Ron and Brian again on another Langdon project,” said Dan Brown. “We’ve all wanted to make ‘The Lost Symbol’ for some time now, and I’m grateful to CBS Studios, Imagine Television Studios, Universal Television, and Peacock for joining forces to make this project a reality. Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie have written a phenomenally captivating script, and the casting and performances are pitch-perfect.”

The platform’s short description reads, “The series follows the early adventures of famed Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy.”

Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie will serve as writers and executive producers for the series. CBS Studios will produce the show with Imagine Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Dan Brown, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers on the project.

Peacock did not set a premiere date for “Dan Brown’s Langdon,” but fans of the author should have a few teasers and a firm launch date over the next few months.

