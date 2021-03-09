Disney+ hit a new milestone this month, just as “WandaVision” aired its final episode. The popular streaming service has now surpassed 100M global paid subscribers, reaching an impressive goal just 16 months after launch. Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, announced the new subscription total during the company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Mr. Chapek said. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live-Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”

The ongoing health crisis, which caused theaters to shut down and households to shut-in for safety, certainly benefited streaming services like Disney+, as well as Netflix and Disney’s own Hulu. The live-action Star Wars hit “The Mandalorian” skyrocketed the service’s popularity at launch, and Disney followed up the series with the in-home release of “Mulan,” “Soul,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Marvel fans, who haven’t seen a new move since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” hit theaters back in July 2019, were eager to see “WandaVision,” which became an instant pop-culture sensation. Disney+ is following up “WandaVision” with “Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” another live-action Marvel series currently slated to premiere on the platform on March 19th. “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Marvel still has “Loki,” “Hawkeye,” “Ms. Marvel,” and the animated series “What If…?” on the 2021 Disney+ schedule. The platform will also be the home to “Ms. Marvel” with Iman Vellani, as well as “Hawkeye” with Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner. Disney also confirmed that Tatiana Maslany would star in “She-Hulk” with Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth, but we don’t have a premiere window for that project at this time. Disney+ also announced a “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” as well as “I Am Groot” shorts, and Ryan Coogler is working on a new Disney+ series set within the Kingdom of Wakanda. The platform is also working on a “Moon Knight” series.

That’s just Marvel, Star Wars is another brand that boosts the Disney+ subscription numbers. Another season of “The Mandalorian” is on the way, and a new spinoff series called “The Book of Boba Fett.” Disney+ is also streaming a new spinoff of “The Clone Wars” with “The Bad Batch,” set to premiere on May 4th. Don’t forget about the Kenobi series, which will probably keep fans subscribed for months to come.

Outside of Sci-fi and comics, Disney also has a long list of fan-favorite series on the way, which the company outlined earlier this year. A few of the highlights include another season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” an adaptation of “The Mysteries of the Benedict Society,” “Monsters at Work,” “Turner & Hooch,” and “Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life.”

Disney+ launched in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore.

