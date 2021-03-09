Vudu, from Fandango, will be available to stream through Amazon Fire TV Edition smart TVs and Fire TV streaming devices. The launch allows Fire TV customers to watch all the movies and TV shows that they have in their Vudu library on their devices. Fans will be able to purchase or rent titles from Vudu’s website on a mobile device or computer, and the titles will appear instantly in their Vudu library on Fire TV for playback.

“We want Vudu fans to be able to watch movies and TV shows on all of their favorite devices, and Fire TV has been one of our customers’ most-requested devices for streaming content,” says Kevin Shepela, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer at Fandango. “With Vudu’s vast library of premium content from new release event movies to favorite films and TV shows, we are excited to deliver to Fire TV users so many new viewing options to watch in their living rooms, many in breathtaking 4K.”

Amazon Fire TV devices are available for sale on Amazon.com and at select retailers starting at just $29.99. If you have a 4K ready display, you can check out the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, or one of Fire TV Edition smart TV’s 4K models on Amazon.

The streaming service recently added “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” to its library, as well as the hits “Minari,” “The Mauritanian,” and Pixar’s animated movie “Soul.” Fans can also stream the recent seasons of The CW’s “The Flash,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” and the new series “Young Rock.”

The service offers more than 150,000 new releases and catalog movies and TV shows, along with an extensive library of content in 4K UHD, including many titles unavailable on subscription services. Vudo is already available on Xfinity Flex and X1, the newly launched PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and TiVo. Vudu can also be found on dozens of connected television devices and streaming platforms from Roku, LG, Sony, and many others.

