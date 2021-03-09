The Critics Choice Association announced the winners of the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards this weekend. The event was a mix of in-person and virtual moments, hosted by Taye Diggs. Netflix, which had the most nominees going into the event, also won the most awards of any studio or network. The video streaming service left with 14 awards, while Amazon Studios and Searchlight Pictures walked away with four.

In the film category, “Nomadland” was the clear winner. The drama picked up four awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Chloé Zhao, who became the first Chinese woman to win as either director or writer. The Best Cinematography award went to Joshua James Richards.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” won in three categories, including Best Actor for the late Chadwick Boseman. The movie also picked up the Best Costume Design, and Best Hair and Makeup awards.

The Best Actress award went to Carey Mulligan for “Promising Young Woman,” which also earned a Best Original Screenplay win for Emerald Fennell. Best Supporting Actor went to Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and Best Supporting Actress was awarded to Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Over in television, “The Crown” won four categories, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O’Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson. In the comedy genre, “Ted Lasso” won all three categories for which it was nominated, including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. “The Queen’s Gambit” took the prize for Best Limited Series, and Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

Netflix was behind all of the nominees for “Best Comedy Special,” and the award was a tie between “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” and “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.”

John David Washington presented this year’s SeeHer Award to his “Malcolm & Marie” co-star, Zendaya. The SeeHer Award recognizes a woman who embodies the values set forth by the SeeHer movement, to push boundaries, defy stereotypes and acknowledge the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.

