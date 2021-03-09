The CW Network’s alternative programming slate added original U.S. versions of the British comedy panel series “Would I Lie To You?” and “Killer Camp.” As an introduction to the series, the network acquired two seasons of the British version of “Would I Lie To You?” and will announce a premiere date over the next few weeks.

The description for “Would I Lie To You?” reads, “A hilarious comedy panel show that elevates the “art of lying,” the British series, Would I Lie To You?,, is hosted by Rob Brydon and features Lee Mack and David Mitchell as lightning-quick team captains joined by a stellar cast of celebrity guests who weave elaborate tales… that may or may not be the truth. Competing teams then ask questions and watch body language to determine which are crazy but true, and which are made-up stories.”

Created by Peter Holmes, who executive produces with Rachel Ablett and Ruth Phillips, the original version is produced by Zeppotron. In the U.S., Banijay’s Emmy Award-winning Truly Original is producing, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Aasif Mandvi serving as executive producers.

movies: Jena Malone and Pablo Schreiber’s ‘Lorelei’ to Release This Summer

The network’s “Killer Camp” series description adds, “Killer Camp will return to “Camp Pleasant” as a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers navigate through new deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the “killer” among them for a share of the $50,000 cash prize. Each night one of them will be viciously dispatched by camp handyman Bruce, who’s back with counselor Bobby with a whole host of surprises and hilariously elaborate new murders.”

Executive produced by Karen Smith, Steph Harris, and Ben Wilson, the series is produced by Tuesday’s Child Television and distributed by Keshet International.

These two shows join The CW’s current alternative slate, which includes “Masters of Illusion,” “Mysteries Decoded,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” and “World’s Funniest Animals.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter