Who to expect at the KCAs this year.

The Kids’ Choice Awards always have a long list of fan-favorite celebs in attendance, attracting stars from film, television, music, sports, and pop-culture. This year, the guest list includes Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown, Charli D’Amelio, BTS, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Sofía Vergara, David Dobrik, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Anna Kendrick, Liza Koshy, Jennifer Garner, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Marsai Martin, Joshua Bassett, Anthony Anderson, Dani & Dannah Lane, and Iain Armitage.

Kenan Thompson is hosting the event this year, with Grammy Award-winner Justin Bieber as the headliner. The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 event is slated to air live on March 13th, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Nickelodeon’s iCarly cast members Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay), Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay), and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) will reunite to present this year’s KCA for “Favorite Movie.” The hit show, which ran on Nickelodeon for six seasons, will be returning as a revival series on ViacomCBS’ rebranded streaming service Paramount+.

Stars from the worlds of TV, music, film and social media will be joined by Nickelodeon talent: JoJo Siwa; That Girl Lay Lay; Jules LeBlanc, and Jayden Bartels; Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Darci Lynne; and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan). The event this year will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second-screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show; and an exclusive sneak peek clip from “PAW Patrol: The Movie.”

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss.

