The WWE Network app is shutting down in April and fans will have to move to Peacock to stream the in-the-ring action.

On March 18th, Peacock will launch the platform’s WWE Network content. The premiere is scheduled ahead of Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event on the service. Peacock’s WWE destination will offer a mix of fan-favorite content at launch, including all past WrestleManias, leading up to WrestleMania 37, which is streaming exclusively on the platform.

At launch, WWE will have a dedicated page where fans can browse and access every PPV event in the last calendar year. Fans can also stream current or most recent season episodes of WWE original series “Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions,” “WWE Chronicle,” and “WWE Icons.” The hub will also be the home for in-ring action, with new weekly episodes of NXT the day after air. Peacock will also stream the 2021 replays of RAW and SmackDown thirty-days after air. The service also plans to offer documentaries, including “Undertaker: The Last Ride,” “WWE 24,” and “WWE Untold,” alongside reality series like “Total Bellas.”

Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—available to stream on-demand before SummerSlam.

Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE Original shows. In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel; select WWE Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like RAW Talk and The Bump, both live and on-demand.

When WWE sunsets the existing standalone WWE Network app on April 4th, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to WWE Network in the U.S. For fans wishing to continue streaming WWE Network content, they will need to sign up for Peacock.

