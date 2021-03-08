Netflix announced the leads for the upcoming adaptation of the popular anime “Trese,” set to premiere as a Netflix exclusive in 2021.

“Trese” is an upcoming Netflix Original Anime series based on the Philippine graphic novel created by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo. According to Netflix, Filipino actress Liza Soberano will voice Alexandra Trese in the Filipino language version of the series, and Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell will voice the same character in the English version.

The series’ short description reads, “Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings.”

Jay Oliva will serve as executive producer with Shanty Harmayn and Tanya Yuson at BASE Entertainment, a studio based in Jakarta and Singapore, serving as producer.

Speaking about the lead cast, Jay Oliva said, “As a fan of the komiks, I knew that the title role of Alexandra Trese was going to be challenging to cast for the animated series. It is important for the voice talent to embrace the layered character to fully become Alexandra Trese. My concerns went away as soon as Shay Mitchell stepped into the recording booth. Shay’s Alexandra exceeded my expectations, and she delivers a performance of strength, determination, and family duty that is at the very core of the character. If that wasn’t enough, imagine my delight when we confirmed Liza Soberano joining the Filipino voice cast! I am a big fan of hers, and she fits the character so well. Having Liza play Alexandra Trese for the series makes this project even more special to me and my team!”

“I’m so excited to be a part of a unique and amazing project like Trese and to voice a character as brilliant as Alexandra Trese,” added Shay Mitchell. “Philippine folklore is rich and fascinating, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team bringing this story to life.”

Liza Soberano added, “It’s an honor to be the voice of an iconic character such as Alexandra Trese. I’m a huge fan of Budjette and KaJO’s award-winning Trese comics. Maraming salamat! Excited nako!”

